Nigeria vs Togo: When is the African Nations Championship qualifier and how can I watch?
Nigeria take on Togo in a make or break 2020 African Nations Championship qualification encounter on Saturday.
The Super Eagles suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Hawks at the Stade de Kegue, Lome despite taking an early lead.
In the ill-fated clash, Sunusi Ibrahim put Imama Amapakabo’s men ahead after eight minutes before Richard Nane’s brace inspired a comeback win.
The winners on aggregate will qualify for the biennial championship billed for Cameroon.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 pm (West African Time) on Saturday, October 19. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|19/10/19
|15:00 pm GMT
|4:00 pm
|Nigeria vs Togo
|AIT
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Agege Stadium, Lagos
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.