Nigeria vs Liberia: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

The Super Eagles are hoping to commence their journey for a place in Qatar 2022 with victory against the Lone Star

Nigeria go neck-and-neck with Liberia in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday as the race for a ticket to Qatar 2022 begins.

The Super Eagles are hoping to qualify for a seventh tournament, nevertheless, they must negotiate their way past the Lone Star, Cape Verde and Central African Republic to advance to the next stage.

Coach Gernot Rohr has the luxury of prosecuting this fixture with his full-strength squad, with the likes of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen expected to start against the West Africans.

The Lone Stars have struggled in their last five international outings - losing four of them and leaking eight goals in the process.

Regardless, Peter Butler’s men are looking forward to caging the three-time African champions at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Game Nigeria vs Liberia Date Friday, September 3 Time 17:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

For Nigerian readers, get your fix on the latest football on TV here! For those across the globe, that is also the place to be.

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through AIT and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream AIT, SuperSport NFF TV

UK & US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Uzoho; Akpeyi; Okoye Defenders Awaziem, Omeruo, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Aina, Shehu; Sanusi Midfielders Etebo, Ndidi, Ayodele-Aribo Forwards Musa, Iwobi, Kalu, Osimhen, Iheanacho, Simon, Onuachu

Potential Nigeria XI: Okoye, Ekong, Balogun, Shehu, Sanusi, Ndidi, Aribo, Kalu, Simon, Osimhen, Iheanacho

Position Liberia squad Goalkeepers Williams, Sango, Keita Defenders Balde, Saygbe, Maccornel, Dweh, Paye, Dennis, Williams Midfielders Soumaoro, Dorley, Macauley, Tisdell, Salmon, Tweh, Njie, Kamara Forwards Kosiah, Sherman, Kamara, Harmon

Potential Liberia XI: Songo, Balde, Paye, Saygbe, Dweh, Dorley, Njie, Tweh, Sherman, Kosiah, Kamara



Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are 1.16 favourites to win with Betking. Liberia's chances of winning are rated at 16.00 and a draw is available at 6.50.



Click here to see all of Betking's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Butler is bullish of Liberia’s chances when they face Nigeria at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

His squad is majorly made up of players plying their trades in the Liberian top flight, except for a few like Hatayspor’s Mohammed Kamara and FC Aarau’s Allen Njie.

Although the Englishman is aware of the depth of quality in Nigeria’s squad, he is unruffled, stating his team can cause a stir.

‘’I am going to compete, be organised and be attacked-minded,” the Butler told the media.

‘’Firstly, I don’t use social media and a lot of those young lads who were listed, I didn’t select them and whoever did that is false to start with.

‘’It’s going to be a tough group and favourites Nigeria have got qualities and are heavily funded as compared to us, but I’m going to back myself against any coach in this group.

Article continues below

‘’They have Wilfred [Ndidi], Kelechi [Iheanacho], Alex [Iwobi] I could name more…but we’re going to be competitive and I believe we’re going to offset a few teams on the road.”

This is the fifth time both countries will be squaring up against one another in qualification campaigns.

They first met on July 9, 2000, in a World Cup qualifier staged at the National Complex, Monrovia, when Christopher Wreh’s brace powered the Lone Star to a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles – who got their only goal through Nwankwo Kanu.