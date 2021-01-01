Nigeria vs Lesotho: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Although they have secured a place in Cameroon, Gernot Rohr’s men would be hoping to end their Afcon qualification campaign on a high

Nigeria are hoping to end their Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign on a high when they take on Lesotho on Tuesday evening.

The Group L encounter billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium will see the two teams square up against one another for the fourth time at international level.

While Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles, who defeated Benin Republic 1-0 their last time out, would be aiming to finish the competition unbeaten, the Southern Africans – who have already been eliminated from the race to Cameroon – are chasing their maiden victory in six matches.

In the reverse fixture staged at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, the three-time African champions ran away with a 4-2 victory – with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen the man-of-the-match after finding the net on two occasions.

Game Nigeria vs Lesotho Date Tuesday, March 30 Venue Teslim Balogun Stadium Time 17:00 (WAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the game will be shown live on TV.

Nigeria TV channel Outside (Nigeria) TV channel AIT NFF TV

Squads & Team News





Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, John Nobel, Francis Uzoho Defenders Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Adeleke Adekunle, William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins, Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi Midfielders Peter Etebo; Wilfred Ndidi, Abdullahi Shehu, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Anayo Iwuala Forwards Ahmed Musa; Alex Iwobi; Samuel Chukwueze; Victor Osimhen; Kelechi Iheanacho, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachu

Probable XI for Nigeria: Okoye, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Sanusi, Ndidi, Aribo, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Osimhen

Position Lesotho squad Goalkeepers Monaheng Ramalefane, Sekhoane Moerane, Ntsane Lichaba. Defenders Thabang Malane, Thabo Lesaoana, Basia Makepe, Motlomelo Mkhwanazi, Nkau Lerotholi, Bokang Sello, Thabo Mats'oele. Midfielders Tau Masiu, Tumelo Ngatane, Hlompho Kalake, Mokoteli Mohapi, Neo Mokhachane, Lits'epe Marabe, Tsepo Toloane, Lehlohonolo Fothoane. Forwards Motebang Sera, Tumelo Khutlang, Nkoto Masoabi.



Confirmed XI for Lesotho: Moerane, Malane, Sello, Lerotholi, Makepe, Mkhwanazi, Lesaoana, Toloane, Masoabi, Marabe, Khulang



Match Preview





Alex Iwobi is expected back in the Super Eagles side to face Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The Everton star was ruled out of the encounter against the Benin Republic, having reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

However, further tests in Lagos confirmed that the attacking midfielder is negative fir the virus, while the Confederation of African Football has cleared him to play against the Crocodiles.

On his own part, the 24-year-old expressed his readiness for the dead-rubber encounter against Thabo Senong’s men

“I want to say thank you to everyone showing me love and support during this difficult time,” Iwobi told the NFF media channel.

“Your love has been quite overwhelming and I really appreciate it. I have to respect the Fifa and Caf protocols by isolating in my room.

“I mean it wasn’t easy especially knowing when you have no symptoms and you are okay but the main thing is that I am healthy and ready to go for the last game.

“I will like to say a big thank you to the NFF president [Pinnick], he took me like a son, made sure I was able to isolate comfortably.

“Also, a thank you to my teammates, to the staff, the coach, they are always checking up on me and made sure I was okay. I am ready to go for the last game let’s see if we can stay unbeaten. Up Super Eagles!"

Lesotho face Gernot Rohr’s men with a depleted squad after several of his key players, such as Jane Thabantso and Lisema Lebokolloane, were withdrawn from the squad due to several degrees of injuries.