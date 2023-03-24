Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Super Eagles have 100 percent winning record in Group A and will be keen on continuing that run when they play Djurtus

Nigeria will host Guinea-Bissau on Friday, aiming at collecting maximum points and getting closer to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles have so far collected maximum points after wins over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe, which puts them top of Group A of the Afcon qualifiers.

Their preparations for the match have not been that smooth, but striker Victor Osimhen believes the team will get fans' support.

Guinea-Bissau have four points in the pool, having started their campaign with a win over Sao Tome & Principe before drawing with Sierra Leone.

Game Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau Date Friday, March 24 Time 17:00 Nigeria Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 205

Squads & Team News

Ademola Lookman has been scoring goals regularly for Atalanta in Serie A and he hopes to continue with his exploits in favour of Nigeria.

"Looking forward to another big game for us in the qualification for the Afcon and is a big opportunity for us to get close to that," Lookman said ahead of the match.

"It is nice to score goals and I hope I take that to the team because it is important for the team to win and qualify for Afcon."

The winger is expected to start on the left flank with in-form Osimhen leading the attacking department. The Napoli man has five goals in the two qualifying matches.

Jorginho is the visitors' dangerman and he has three goals in two matches for Guinea Bissau. He was on the score sheet in the team's 5-1 win over Sao Tome & Principe, before scoring a brace in the draw away against Sierra Leone.

In the aforementioned match, the visitors had taken a 2-0 lead but a red card to Sana Gomes negatively impacted their game, and they ended up conceding two late goals.

Apart from Jorginho, Zinho Gano should be guarded by the Super Eagles; he is fast and unpredictable as seen in the game against Sao Tome & Principe.

Match Preview

Nigeria won 2-0 the last time the two teams met - in Group D of the 2021 Afcon held in Cameroon. Goals from Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong ensured the Super Eagles won the match comfortably.

After a recent 2-2 draw between Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe, both Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau will definitely want to capitalize by getting a favourable result.

However, the quality within the Super Eagles squad favours them, and the fact that the match will be played at the Abuja National Stadium is an added advantage.