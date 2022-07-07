Nigeria vs Botswana: Kick-off, TV channel, Squad News and Preview

After making a faulty start against South Africa, Randy Waldrum’s Super Falcons would be hoping to return to winning ways

Nigeria continue their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Botswana, a fixture they must win to brighten their chances of reaching the quarter-final.

The Super Falcons began their title defence on a shaky note – losing 2-1 to Desiree Ellis’ side on Monday night in Rabat.

Randy Waldrum’s side – this time – know that anything short of victory could dent their aspirations of a 10th African crown as well as a place at 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The Mares made a brave start in their debut outing by overpowering Burundi 4-2 in the opening tie, with Refilwe Tebogo Tholekele bagging a brace.

Although this will be their first meeting with the West Africans, nevertheless, Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang’s women would fancy the prospect of upsetting the Nigerians.

Game Nigeria vs Botswana Date Thursday, July 7 Time 21:00 (WAT)

This match will be live-streamed.

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream Super Sports NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA) Defenders Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens) Midfielders Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden) Forwards Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens)

Potential Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ebi, Ohale, Plumptre, Ayinde, Chikwelu, Ajibade, Onumonu, Kanu, Payne

Position Botswana squad Goalkeepers Sedilame Boseja(Mamelodi Sundowns), Lesego Moeng (BDF), Marilyn John (BDF) Defenders Bonang Otlhagile (Double Action), Masego Montsho (BDF), Kesegofeste Mochawe (Prisons), Veronicah Mogotsi (Double Action), Nancy Baeletsi (Prisons), Laone Moloi (Double Action) Lone Gaofetoge (Lusaka Dynamos) Midfielders Golebaone Selebatso (Prisons), Mokgabo Thanda (Yasa Queens), Annah Sechane(Township Rollers), Leano Atang Busang (Prison), Keitumetse Dithebe (Mexican Girls), Lesego Radiakanyo (Prisons), Balotlhanyi Johannes (Double Action) Forwards Thuto Ramafiki (United States of America), Refilwe Tholakele (Township Rollers), Esalenna Galekhutle (United States of America), Michelle Abueng (BDF), Nondi Mahlasela (Prisons), Ontlametse Gainyadiwe (Double Action)

Potential South Africa XI: Bosejs, Othagile, Montsho, Mochawe, Baeletsi, Selebatso, Thanda, Sechane, Busang, Ramafiki, Gainyadiwe



Match Preview

The absence of Asisat Oshoala for the rest of Wafcon 2022 no doubt is a big minus for the Nigerian women’s national team, however, the Super Falcons boast quality that can step into the Barcelona striker’s shoes.

Coach Waldrum has refused to comment on the 27-year-old’s dilemma, instead focusing on the make-or-break fixture against Botswana.

“We are definitely going to make some changes from our first game. The atmosphere in camp is good and we have regrouped. We want to win our next game,” the American told the media.

“After the loss, we spent time with the players and regrouped and we are ready for this game. We are ready to get the job done.”

The West Africans will now look up to Gotham FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu, UANL’s Uchenna Kanu, and CSKA Moscow’s Francisca Ordega for goals.

If June’s Fifa ranking is anything to go by, the Super Falcons will have no problems defeating the Mares in Rabat.

While Nigeria are first in Africa and 39th in the world, Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang’s women are a distant 29th on the continent and 152nd in the world.

Regardless, Botswana’s Nkutlwisang is unruffled claiming: “We are going to focus on ourselves and get ready to face whichever players Nigeria sends onto the pitch.”

The Mares have conceded at least one goal in their last six matches in all competitions. It was only against Angola (on October 26, 2021) that they kept a clean slate.

Their shaky defence will be a big plus for the Nigeria national team who boasts a strong attacking line-up.