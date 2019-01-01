Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Nigeria vs Benin Republic: When is the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the game between the three-time African champions and the Squirrels

Nigeria begin their campaign for a place in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a home fixture against Group L opponents, Benin Republic.

Prior to this encounter, the Super Eagles had played Ukraine and Brazil in international friendlies to strengthen the team.

Coach Michel Dussuyer will be eyeing a positive result in Uyo, and has picked 14 players who featured in Egypt 2019 for this clash.

After scaling the Squirrels’ hurdle, the three-time African champions will travel to Maseru for Sunday’s tie against Lesotho.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Olivier Verdon - Benin Afcon 2019

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 pm (West African Time) on Wednesday, November 13. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Gernot Rohr, Ahmed Musa - Nigeria

 

Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
13/11/19 17:00  GMT 16:00  Nigeria vs Benin Republic AIT

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

