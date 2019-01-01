Nigeria vs Benin Republic: When is the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and how can I watch?
Nigeria begin their campaign for a place in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a home fixture against Group L opponents, Benin Republic.
Prior to this encounter, the Super Eagles had played Ukraine and Brazil in international friendlies to strengthen the team.
Coach Michel Dussuyer will be eyeing a positive result in Uyo, and has picked 14 players who featured in Egypt 2019 for this clash.
After scaling the Squirrels’ hurdle, the three-time African champions will travel to Maseru for Sunday’s tie against Lesotho.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 pm (West African Time) on Wednesday, November 13. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|13/11/19
|17:00 GMT
|16:00
|Nigeria vs Benin Republic
|AIT
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.