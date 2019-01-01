Nigeria U23 vs South Africa U23: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview
Having bounced back from their stuttering U23 Africa Cup of Nations start with a 3-1 defeat of Zambia, Nigeria lock horns with South Africa in their last group game.
Another defeat for Imama Amapakabo’s side against Amaglug-glug on Friday will bring to an end their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ambition.
South Africa are Group B leaders with four points after two outings, and they need a draw to guarantee their place in the next stage.
|Game
|Nigeria U23 vs South Africa U23
|Date
|Friday, November 15
|Time
|19.00 WAT / 18.00 GMT
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on NTA and will be streamed on the Caf Youtube Channel
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|NTA
|Caf Youtube
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nigeria U23
|Goalkeepers
|Adamu, Galadima, Osayi
|Defenders
|Chukwudi, Sincere, Ozornwafor, Anthony, Ndah, Atavti, Stephen
|Midfielders
|Ibrahim, Dele-Bashiru, Udo, Adam, Okechukwu, Muyiwa, Nwakali, Faleye
|Forwards
|Okonkwo, Awoniyi
|Position
|South Africa U23 squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mbanjwa, Johnson, Mpoto
|Defenders
|Cupido, Mukumela, Monyane, Malepe, Ngezana, Katlego
|Midfielders
|Mokoena, Dlala, Mhlatsi, Johannes, Margeman, Foster, Singh, Mashiane, Kodisang
|Forwards
|Foster, Shopane
Match Preview
Nigeria head into Friday’s game against South Africa knowing that anything short of victory will end their Tokyo 2020 hopes.
The defending champions bowed 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in their first game before bouncing back against Zambia.
Against David Notoane’s side, the Olympic Eagles must be at their very best to get the much-desired result.
“It will be a tough match against South Africa but all the teams here have no alternative but to win,” said coach Imama Amapakabo.
“We have prepared well for that game and we know what remains to be done.”
Teboho Mokoena is aware of Nigeria’s capabilities but has doused any tension against the West Africans.
“We are ready to give the best of ourselves, it will be a difficult match but we are working well,” he said.