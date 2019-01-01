Nigeria U23 vs South Africa U23: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

The Olympic Eagles need a win against Amaglug-glug to guarantee their place in the competition's semi-final on Friday evening

Having bounced back from their stuttering U23 start with a 3-1 defeat of Zambia, lock horns with in their last group game.

Another defeat for Imama Amapakabo’s side against Amaglug-glug on Friday will bring to an end their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ambition.

South Africa are Group B leaders with four points after two outings, and they need a draw to guarantee their place in the next stage.

Game Nigeria U23 vs South Africa U23 Date Friday, November 15 Time 19.00 WAT / 18.00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on NTA and will be streamed on the Caf Youtube Channel

Nigeria TV channel Online stream NTA Caf Youtube

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria U23 Goalkeepers Adamu, Galadima, Osayi Defenders Chukwudi, Sincere, Ozornwafor, Anthony, Ndah, Atavti, Stephen Midfielders Ibrahim, Dele-Bashiru, Udo, Adam, Okechukwu, Muyiwa, Nwakali, Faleye Forwards Okonkwo, Awoniyi

Position South Africa U23 squad Goalkeepers Mbanjwa, Johnson, Mpoto Defenders Cupido, Mukumela, Monyane, Malepe, Ngezana, Katlego Midfielders Mokoena, Dlala, Mhlatsi, Johannes, Margeman, Foster, Singh, Mashiane, Kodisang Forwards Foster, Shopane

Match Preview

Nigeria head into Friday’s game against South Africa knowing that anything short of victory will end their Tokyo 2020 hopes.

The defending champions bowed 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in their first game before bouncing back against Zambia.

Against David Notoane’s side, the Olympic Eagles must be at their very best to get the much-desired result.

“It will be a tough match against South Africa but all the teams here have no alternative but to win,” said coach Imama Amapakabo.

Article continues below

“We have prepared well for that game and we know what remains to be done.”

Teboho Mokoena is aware of Nigeria’s capabilities but has doused any tension against the West Africans.

“We are ready to give the best of ourselves, it will be a difficult match but we are working well,” he said.