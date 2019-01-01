Nigeria U20W 3-0 Algeria U20W: Falconets break African Games final jinx

With the triumph over the Desert Foxes, the West Africans have reached the final stage for the first time since 2007

have ended their 12-year wait for a spot in the final of the African Games after thrashing 3-0 in the semi-final in on Monday.

The West Africans won the competition twice but had failed to reach the final stage since 2007, when they last won in Algiers.

Having advanced to the semi-final for the third time in four attempts, the Nigerians were hoping to subdue the Desert Foxes to boost their chance to reclaim the glory on North African soil.

The Falconets started on a high as they dominated possession before Cynthia Aku opened the scoring after finishing off Monday Gift's fine build-up in the 16th minute.

Ten minutes later, Rivers Angels' Aku hit her brace after she again benefited from a sumptuous pass from captain Gift to double the advantage for Nigeria.

After the restart, Christopher Danjuma's side failed to impose their dominance over Naima Laouadi's team until substitute Zaniab Olapade added a third in additional time to wrap up the victory.

The result also means Danjuma, on his birthday, has led the nation to the final for the first time on the second attempt, after he failed to achieve the feat in Brazzaville four years ago.

Nigeria will take on the winner between and hosts Morocco in the final at the Boubker Aamar Stadium on August 29.