Nigeria U20s vs Ukraine U20s: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Nigeria face Ukraine in a must-win World Cup game on Thursday.
After a flying start in Poland against Qatar, the Flying Eagles crumbled 2-0 to the United States.
Going into this tie, Paul Aigbogun’s boys know that anything short of a positive result against the Europeans could spell doom for their Round of 16 bid.
For Ukraine, they would be eyeing a win to complete their perfect start to the championship.
|Game
|Nigeria U20 vs Ukraine U20
|Date
|Thursday, May 30
|Time
|7:30pm WAT / 2:30pm ET
|Stream (US Only)
|fuboTV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|SuperSport 7
|fuboTV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Free Sports. It can be streamed via FIFA.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Free Sports
|FIFA
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nigeria squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ogundare, Oremade, Zaccala
|Defenders
|Rabiu, Udo, Salawudeen, Ozornwafor, Ogbu, Muhammad
|Midfielders
|Eletu, Sor, Dele-Bashiru, Ofoborh, Michael, Makanjuola,Effiom
|Forwards
|Adams, Offia, Emeka, Tijani
Confirmed Nigeria starting XI: Oremade, Mohamed, Ogbu, Utin, Salawudeen, Oforborh, Okon, Effiom, Mohammed, Michael, Makanjuola
|Position
|Ukraine squad
|Goalkeepers
|Lunin, Kucheruk, Riznyk
|Defenders
|Bondar, Safronov, Popov, Mykolenko, Korniienko, Beskorovainyi, Konoplia, Snurnitsyn
|Midfielders
|Maksym, Tsitaishvili, Khakhlov, Buletsa, Dryshliuk, Musolitin, Kashchuk
|Forwards
|Supriaha, Sikan, Ustymenko
Confirmed Ukraine starting XI: Lunin, Bondar, Safronov, Popov, Chekh, Beskorovainyi, Sikan, Dryshliuk, Ustymenko, Snurnitsyn, Kashchuk
Betting & Match Odds
Nigeria are favourites to win this at 2.30 on Bet365 , while Ukraine sit at odds of 4.00, and a draw is priced at 2.62.
Match Preview
Nigeria know that victory against Ukraine will be vital as they hope to reach the 2019 U20 World Cup Round of 16.
The Flying Eagles bowed 2-0 to the United States thanks to goals from Sebastien Soto – and they know anything short of victory may hinder their qualification chances.
The Ukrainians have sealed qualification to the next round following victories in their first two outings, and they will be out to make it three wins in a row against the Africans.
Coach Paul Aigbogun will be banking on Ikouwem Utin to wreak havoc against Oleksandr Petrakov’s side. The captain boasts of two assists from his defensive role and he will be expected to bolster his side’s attack line.
Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin targets a third win with his high-flying side but he is wary of the fast Flying Eagles.
“The Nigeria players are fast and determined and they’ve got a lot of skill too. We want first place, though,” he told Fifa media.
“It’s too soon to start talking about winning the title. The important thing for us is to take it step by step.
“We’ve got one group game to go before the second phase starts, so we’re obviously not thinking about the final right now. If we can win all our matches, then we’ll be the champions.”