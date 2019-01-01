Nigeria U20s vs Ukraine U20s: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

An injury plagued Paul Aigbogun team face a hard-hitting clash against the unbeaten European side in their quest to reach the Round of 16

face in a must-win World Cup game on Thursday.

After a flying start in against , the Flying Eagles crumbled 2-0 to the United States.

Going into this tie, Paul Aigbogun’s boys know that anything short of a positive result against the Europeans could spell doom for their Round of 16 bid.

For Ukraine, they would be eyeing a win to complete their perfect start to the championship.

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Ogundare, Oremade, Zaccala Defenders Rabiu, Udo, Salawudeen, Ozornwafor, Ogbu, Muhammad Midfielders Eletu, Sor, Dele-Bashiru, Ofoborh, Michael, Makanjuola,Effiom Forwards Adams, Offia, Emeka, Tijani

Confirmed Nigeria starting XI: Oremade, Mohamed, Ogbu, Utin, Salawudeen, Oforborh, Okon, Effiom, Mohammed, Michael, Makanjuola

Position Ukraine squad Goalkeepers Lunin, Kucheruk, Riznyk Defenders Bondar, Safronov, Popov, Mykolenko, Korniienko, Beskorovainyi, Konoplia, Snurnitsyn Midfielders Maksym, Tsitaishvili, Khakhlov, Buletsa, Dryshliuk, Musolitin, Kashchuk Forwards Supriaha, Sikan, Ustymenko

Confirmed Ukraine starting XI: Lunin, Bondar, Safronov, Popov, Chekh, Beskorovainyi, Sikan, Dryshliuk, Ustymenko, Snurnitsyn, Kashchuk

Match Preview

Nigeria know that victory against Ukraine will be vital as they hope to reach the 2019 U20 World Cup Round of 16.

The Flying Eagles bowed 2-0 to the United States thanks to goals from Sebastien Soto – and they know anything short of victory may hinder their qualification chances.

The Ukrainians have sealed qualification to the next round following victories in their first two outings, and they will be out to make it three wins in a row against the Africans.

Coach Paul Aigbogun will be banking on Ikouwem Utin to wreak havoc against Oleksandr Petrakov’s side. The captain boasts of two assists from his defensive role and he will be expected to bolster his side’s attack line.

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin targets a third win with his high-flying side but he is wary of the fast Flying Eagles.

“The Nigeria players are fast and determined and they’ve got a lot of skill too. We want first place, though,” he told Fifa media.

“It’s too soon to start talking about winning the title. The important thing for us is to take it step by step.

“We’ve got one group game to go before the second phase starts, so we’re obviously not thinking about the final right now. If we can win all our matches, then we’ll be the champions.”