Nigeria U20 World Cup preparations take a blow after defeat to Saudi Arabia

The Flying Eagles bowed to the Green Falcons in Sunday's friendly ahead of their U20 World Cup outing in Poland

U20 fell to a disappointing 2-1 loss at the hands of on Sunday as they intensify preparations for the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup.

The Flying Eagles were hoping to step up their performance after a fourth place finish at the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, but a weakened line-up in was beaten by goals from Khalid Al-Ghannam and Hamed Al-Ghamdi.

Update: HT Nigeria U20 0-0 Saudi Arabia U20 #SoarFlyingEagles #Team9jaStrong FIFA U20 WC warm up game. — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 5, 2019

After a goalless first half, Alghannam put the Green Falcons ahead in the 56th minute after beating goalkeeper Detan Ogundare.

Henry Offia levelled matters for Paul Aigbogun’s boys nine minutes later. Despite all the pressure from the Flying Eagles, it was Saudi Arabia who extended their lead in the 78th minute.

Hamid al-Ghamdi found space outside the Nigerians’ goal area before unleashing a missile past Ogundare.

FT Nigeria U20 1-2 Saudi Arabia U20. Henry Offia scored Flying Eagles’ only goal. #SoarFlyingEagles pic.twitter.com/VEC9eLyPM4 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 5, 2019

Nigeria have been pooled in Group D with , and the United States of America. They begin their campaign against on May 24 at Stadion Miejski w Tychach, Tychy.