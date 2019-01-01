Nigeria U20 women's coach Danjuma invites 25 players for 2019 All African Games

With six weeks to the continental competition in Morocco, the Falconets coach is set to commence preparations

Rivers Angels goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and FC Robo defender Chidinma Okeke made 's 25-player provisional squad for 2019 All African Games in .

Nnadozie and Okeke helped Nigeria to the Last 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup in and were recalled to the U20 team by coach Christopher Danjuma for the showpiece.



The squad is dominated by home-based professional players who represented the nation at the 2018 U20 Women's World Cup in France last year, and won the 2019 Wafu Women's Cup.

Also invited are usual suspects like Ijamilusi Folashade, Akarekor Rita, Adebisi Saheed, Efih Peace, Amoo Bashirat and Monday Gift and Obia Christiana.

The team is expected to commence camping preparations for the tournament in the first week of July in Abuja ahead of the trip to Morocco in the second week of August.

Nigeria are drawn against , and Zambia in Group B and will begin their campaign against Basetsana at Stade Academie Mohamed VI on August 18.

The women's football championship, which will be the fifth edition for women is featuring U20 sides for the first time and is scheduled to be held from August 17 - 29 in Rabat, Morocco.

FULL SQUAD LIST:

Duru Joy ( Nasarawa Amazons), Efih Peace ( Rivers Angels), Amoo Bashirat ( Confluence Queens), Peter Monday Uduakobong ( Ibom Angels), Monday Gift ( FC Robo), Saheed Adebisi ( Bayelsa Queens), Chiamaka Nnadozie ( Rivers Angels), Igboamalu Grace Chinyere ( Nasarawa Amazons), Saiki Mary ( Nasarawa Amazons), Okeke Chidinma ( FC Robo), Tarnum Dooshima (Nasarawa Amazons), Olapade Zainab (Sunshine Queens), Ogbona Akudo (Sunshine Queens), Momoh Esther ( Confluence Queens), Innocent Patricia (Sunshine Queens), Kenneth Katherine Ijeoma (Rivers Angels), Obia Christiana Chinaza (Osun Babes), Akarekor Rita (Sunshine Queens), Mathias Josephine (Rivers Angels), Aku Cynthia (Rivers Angels) Sule Rufiat (Bayelsa Queens), Adeboye Esther (FC Robo), Anjor Mary (Bayelsa Queens), Oshobukola Omowumi (Sunshine Queens), Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo)