Nigeria U20 Women's camp for 2019 All African Games opens on Sunday

The Falconets commence preparation for this year's continental women's championship in Morocco

The U20 Women's team will start their preparation camp for the 2019 Women's football All African Games on Sunday in Abuja.

A week ago, Christopher Danjuma's side had called up 25 players including two Women's World Cup stars in Chiamaka Nnadozie and Chidinma Okeke for the continental showpiece.

The invited players are mandated to report to the Agura Hotel, Abuja with their international passports, birth certificates and training kits on Sunday.

They are expected to commence training activities on Monday for the eight-nation tournament ahead of the trip to in mid-August.

Nigeria are pitted against , and Zambia in Group B and will begin their campaign against Basetsana at Stade Academie Mohamed VI on August 18.

The women's football championship is the fifth edition and is scheduled to be held from August 17 - 29 in Rabat, Morocco.

FULL SQUAD LIST:

Duru Joy ( Nasarawa Amazons), Efih Peace ( Rivers Angels), Amoo Bashirat ( Confluence Queens), Peter Monday Uduakobong ( Ibom Angels), Monday Gift ( FC Robo), Saheed Adebisi ( Bayelsa Queens), Chiamaka Nnadozie ( Rivers Angels), Igboamalu Grace Chinyere ( Nasarawa Amazons), Saiki Mary ( Nasarawa Amazons), Okeke Chidinma ( FC Robo), Tarnum Dooshima (Nasarawa Amazons), Olapade Zainab (Sunshine Queens), Ogbona Akudo (Sunshine Queens), Momoh Esther ( Confluence Queens), Innocent Patricia (Sunshine Queens), Kenneth Katherine Ijeoma (Rivers Angels), Obia Christiana Chinaza (Osun Babes), Akarekor Rita (Sunshine Queens), Mathias Josephine (Rivers Angels), Aku Cynthia (Rivers Angels) Sule Rufiat (Bayelsa Queens), Adeboye Esther (FC Robo), Anjor Mary (Bayelsa Queens), Oshobukola Omowumi (Sunshine Queens), Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo)