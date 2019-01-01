Nigeria U20 women step up 2019 All African Games preparation with victory

Christopher Danjuma's side recorded a morale-boosting win against an FCT youth male side in Abuja on Saturday

The U20 women's side boosted their All African Games preparations with a 2-1 win over Iddo United U15 on Saturday.

The Falconets opened the campaign on Sunday, July 7 and made a losing start in the build-up after a 1-0 defeat against an Abuja-based youth side last week.

This Saturday, a goal in each half from FC Robo's Monday Gift and Rivers Angels' Cynthia Aku gave them the win at the Fifa Goal Project in Abuja.

The national side dominated the opening 25 minutes with Robo's Esther Adeboye hitting the crossbar with her thunderous long-range effort.

In the 31st minute, Anjor Mary came close after beating her marker but her powerful shot was stopped by the Iddo goalkeeper.

However, the FCT boys got in front when Danjuma Nasiru's header beat goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie in the 33rd minute.

Four minutes later, the Falconets responded when Nasarawa Amazons' Mary Saiki played through Gift to make a brilliant finish.

Two minutes after the restart, Nasiru came close, benefiting from a defensive mix-up but goalkeeper Nnadozie came to the rescue.

In the 59th minute, substitute Patricia Innocent came close to doubling the lead but her shot from distance was parried over the bar.

In the 75th minute, Rivers Angels' Aku won a penalty after being brought down inside the area and she converted from the spot to earn the women's side a 2-1 win.

24 players are currently in camp and coach Christopher Danjuma is expected to take 18 with him for the eight-nation tournament in in mid-August.

Nigeria will battle , and Zambia in Group B and will begin their campaign against Basetsana at Stade Academie Mohamed VI on August 18.