Nigeria U20 women depart for 2019 All African Games

After their build-up in Abuja for Morocco 2019, Christopher Danjuma's side will leave the country on Thursday

The U20 women's team will fly out of the country for the 2019 All African Games women's football tournament in on Thursday.

The Falconets commenced training for the continental showpiece on July 8 and concluded their preparations with a 1-0 win over Squad One Football Academy 1-0 on Sunday.

Captain Monday Gift's solitary effort was all Christopher Danjuma's side needed to claim a morale-boosting win at the Fifa Goal Project pitch in Abuja.

It was the third win in a row for the team, with Gift on target in all the three warm-up games for the women's championship scheduled to be held from August 17 to 29 in Rabat.

The U20 women's side has been drawn against , Zambia and in Group B and will hope to reclaim the gold medal the country last won in 2011.

Having ended their preparations, the Nigerian team will depart for Morocco on Wednesday and will begin their campaign against Basetsana at Stade Academie Mohammed VI on Saturday.

They will take on Cameroon at the same venue and time on Wednesday, August 21 before wrapping up their group phase campaign against Zambia three days later.

Full Squad:

Udukobong Peter (Ibom Angels); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Zainab Olapade (Sunshine Queens); Esther Momoh (Confluence Queens); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Catherine Kenneth (Rivers Angels); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Precious Christopher (Confluence Queens); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens)