Nigeria U20 to face Saudi Arabia in friendly

Paul Aigbogun’s boy will face the Middle East nation to test their readiness for the 2019 U20 Afcon

Nigeria U20 will face Saudi Arabia in an international friendly billed for January 22.

The game scheduled to take place in Jeddah will see the Flying Eagles test their might against the Middle East nation ahead of next month’s U20 Africa Cup of Nation in Nigeria.

The seven-time African champions have been zoned in Group A with hosts Niger, South Africa and Burundi – and will book a place in the U20 Fifa World Cup if they reach the semis.

The clash will reawaken memories of the opening game of the 1989 Fifa U20 World Cup where Nigeria U20 relied on goals from Mutiu Adepoju and Christopher Ohenhen to be Saudi in a thrilling clash at the King Fahd Stadium.