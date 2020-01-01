Nigeria U20 coach Bosso expects a ‘tough’ game against Ghana

After making a false start against Cote d’Ivoire, the Flying Eagles must defeat the Black Satellites to qualify for the next round of the competition

U20 coach Ladan Bosso has disclosed that his boys are prepared for U20, albeit, he is wary of the threat posed by the Black Satellites.

The Flying Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against Cote d’Ivoire in their opening fixture of the 2020 Wafu U20 Zone B campaign.



After a scoreless first half at the Charles De Gaulle Stadium, Bosso’s boys who missed several scoring opportunities took the lead in the 61st minute courtesy of Chris Nwaeze.

Nonetheless, the Small Elephants equalised in the closing stages of the encounter – profiting from Nigeria’s numerical disadvantage following the dismissal of Nwaeze who was shown his way out, for a second caution.



Although they are joint leaders with the Ivorians having accrued one point, the 2005 Fifa U20 runners-up are in dire need of a win against the Ghanaians on Wednesday to boost their chances of qualifying for the semi-final.

More teams

Bosso is upbeat that his boys would deliver but predicts his team would not achieve the result on a platter of gold.

“I thought we did enough to pick up the three points against the Ivorians but we lost concentration towards the tail end of the game and were punished for it,” Bosso was quoted in a press statement made available by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We controlled the game for most parts and should have won but the red card destabilised my boys and put us out of sync tactically.

Article continues below

“The clash with Ghana will be tough but we are ready. The boys understand what is at stake and I have confidence they will do the nation proud.

“Our target here remains the same: winning the tournament and qualifying for the Caf U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.”

The regional tournament serves as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations billed for Mauritania. There, Africa’s four representatives for the Fifa World Cup would be determined.



Nigeria finished fourth at the 2019 Afcon U20 staged in Niger Republic. At the global fiesta held in , the team led by Paul Aigbogun crashed out after the Round of 16 following their 2-1 defeat to .