Nigeria U20 announce squad for 2019 All African Games

Coach Paul Aigbogun has picked a team of 18 players for the men’s football event of Africa’s multi-sport event

have announced an 18-man squad for the 2019 All African Games men’s football event billed for .



Coach Paul Aigbogun kept faith with majority of the players who were part of the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup build up.

The Flying Eagles had been training in Abuja for over two weeks as they aim to make the nation proud when they square up against hosts Morocco, Burkina Faso and in Group A.



Plateau United’s Ibrahim Abubakar will captain the team that boast of the likes of Success Makanjuola, Liameed Quadri and Detan Ogundare.

Aigbogun’s boys begin their campaign against the Stallions on Friday, August 16 in Rabat.

Meanwhile, skipper Abubakar has assured that the squad will not let the country down in north Africa.

“We have been preparing hard at training and the coaches have also been talking to us and telling us about the importance of the competition,” he told NFF website.

“I know Nigerians want us to do well and we want to make sure we make them proud by doing all we can to go as far as we can at the Games. This is a great opportunity for me and my teammates to make the nation proud and we are determined to do so.”

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Detan Ogundare (Kogi United), Matthew Yakubu (Clique Sports)

Defenders: Rabiu Mohammed (Plateau United), Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), Habibu Sadiq Yakubu (Rarara FC), Victor Arikpo Eteng (Sidos FC), Sanusi Abdulmutallif (Katsina United)

Midfielders: Peter Eletu (Prince Kazeem FC), Adewale Oladoye (Water FC), Liameed Quadri (36 Lion), Samuel Nnoshiri (Heartland), Abubakar Ibrahim (Plateau United)

Forwards: Emeka Chinonso (Brookhouse), Success Makanjuola (Water FC), Collins Sor (36 Lion), Saeed Jibril (Plateau United), Ahmad Ghali (MFM), Adesina Gata (Wikki Tourists)