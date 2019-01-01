Nigeria U20 aim to improve on goalscoring ahead of Fifa U20 World Cup

The Flying Eagles are yet to secure a victory since they started their preparation for the World Cup

U20 are set to improve on their goalscoring skills on the back of an ‘unlucky’ defeat to , according to coach Paul Aigbogun.

The Flying Eagles lost 2-1 to their Saudi counterparts in their second preparatory game in Vienna, having drawn to a U19 side 3-3 in their first friendly.

Aigbogun rued their profligacy in the final third.

“We were unlucky to have lost against the Saudis,” Aigbogun told The NFF website.



“We created a lot of chances but failed to put them away.



“Our focus will shift to the conversion of opportunities because we want to make an impact at the Fifa World Cup.



“There are a few other areas that myself and my assistants noticed and we will work hard at these when we get back to our training camp in .”

Before jetting to Tychy, to start their U20 World Cup campaign, the Flying Eagles will face , and Austrian side Salzburg.

Nigeria are in Group D alongside , and the United States. They face for their opener on May 24.