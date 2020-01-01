Nigeria U17 women thrash Naija Ratels in friendly ahead for Guinea clash

Bankole Olowookere's side continued with their impressive build-up in training as they stunned the amateur side on Thursday

The U17 women's team intensified their preparation for their Guinea showdown with a 5-0 triumph over Naija Ratels at the MKO Abiola Stadium training pitch on Thursday.

The Flamingos had previously won two warm-up games during their three-week stay in camp.

Bankole Olowookere's ladies continued their fine build-up, with Yemisi Samuel giving them an early lead from a goalmouth scramble against the Women's Amateur League side in the 17th minute.

Taiwo Lawal doubled the lead after she breezed past two defenders before rounding the goalkeeper Favour Edwards to slot the ball into the net in the 22nd minute.

The rampant U17 national side added the third against their Markudi-based team through Samuel who grabbed her brace of the match and seventh in three games four minutes later.

On resuming the second half, the Flamingos maintained their dominance and were gifted the fourth when Naija Ratels defender Ebube Ngadi turned the ball into her side's net in the 47th minute.

In the final 10 minutes, substitute Esther Oyenezide got on the scoresheet as she scored the fifth goal of the match after profiting from a goalkeeping mistake to seal the win in the 82nd minute.

FT: Nigeria U17 5-0 Naija Ratels - The Flamingos continued their preparation for Guinea showdown with another triumph over the Markudi based Nigeria Amatuer Women’s League side. Striker Yemisi Samuel scored a brace to take her tally to 7 goals in 3 games.#Friendly #U17WWQprep — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) February 20, 2020

The win was the third in a row for Olowookere's side in three warm-up matches and they have scored 14, conceding just twice.

The team is scheduled to battle Guinea in the first round of the U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, with the first leg in Conakry on Sunday, March 1 and the return leg in Nigeria a fortnight after.