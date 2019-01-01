Nigeria U17 vs Netherlands U17: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview
Nigeria and the Netherlands will meet in the U17 World Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday at Goiania’s Estadio Olimpico, with both teams eyeing a quarter-final berth.
The Golden Eaglets go into the game seeking to shake off the ghosts of Gama, where they bowed 2-1 to Australia, a match in which Manu Garba’s boys threw away several scoring chances.
While the Africans are five-champions of the world, the Orange has never enjoyed such a high as they have never even neared the final, let alone win the trophy.
|Game
|Nigeria U17 vs Netherlands U17
|Date
|Wednesday, November 6
|Time
|12.00 AM WAT / 23.00 GMT
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on SuperSport and will be streamed on the Fifa Youtube Channel
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|SuperSport 9
|Fifa Youtube
|Online stream
|Premier Sports HD
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Nigeria U17
|Goalkeepers
|Stephen, Jinadu, Oluwabusola
|Defenders
|Etim, Ikenna, Ibrahim, Edun
|Midfielders
|Tijani, Ojediran, Agba, Francis, Opeyemi, Said
|Forwards
|Adeniyi, Olusegun, Ubani, Olawale, Amoo, Jabaar, Nwachukwu, Bichi
|Position
|Netherlands U17 squad
|Goalkeepers
|Raatsie, Verbruggen,Troost
|Defenders
|Hoever, Bogarde, Rensch, Eddine, Sloot, Leliendal
|Midfielders
|Forwards
|Taylor, Maatsen, Taabouni, Unuvar, Regeer, Proper
Match Preview
After coming within a whisker of crashing out in Brazil, the Netherlands face a tough battle to earn a quarter-final berth.
The 2019 U17 World Cup has not been kind to them, with a 3-0 loss against Japan followed by a 3-1 defeat to Senegal, before sweeping USA aside to sneak through.
Nevertheless, they know that if they defeat Nigeria, they will be propelled into the quarter-final.
Meanwhile, following the loss to Australia, the Golden Eaglets will be keen to lay down a marker as the tournament reach its latter stages
“We’ll keep working hard to conquer Brazil because anything less than that won’t be accepted back home,” Peter Olawale told Goal.
With Garba in charge, Nigeria are aiming to build an international dynasty, nonetheless, they must find a solution to their shaky backline that has leaked in six goals in three games.