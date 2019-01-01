Nigeria U17 vs Netherlands U17: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

Victory for the Golden Eaglets would take them through into the quarter-finals, while the Europeans continue their chase for a maiden world title

and the will meet in the U17 World Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday at Goiania’s Estadio Olimpico, with both teams eyeing a quarter-final berth.

The Golden Eaglets go into the game seeking to shake off the ghosts of Gama, where they bowed 2-1 to , a match in which Manu Garba’s boys threw away several scoring chances.

While the Africans are five-champions of the world, the Orange has never enjoyed such a high as they have never even neared the final, let alone win the trophy.

Game Nigeria U17 vs Netherlands U17 Date Wednesday, November 6 Time 12.00 AM WAT / 23.00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on SuperSport and will be streamed on the Fifa Youtube Channel

US TV channel Online stream SuperSport 9 Fifa Youtube

Online stream Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria U17 Goalkeepers Stephen, Jinadu, Oluwabusola Defenders Etim, Ikenna, Ibrahim, Edun Midfielders Tijani, Ojediran, Agba, Francis, Opeyemi, Said Forwards Adeniyi, Olusegun, Ubani, Olawale, Amoo, Jabaar, Nwachukwu, Bichi

Position Netherlands U17 squad Goalkeepers Raatsie, Verbruggen,Troost Defenders Hoever, Bogarde, Rensch, Eddine, Sloot, Leliendal Midfielders Tijani, Ojediran, Agba, Francis, Opeyemi, Said Forwards Taylor, Maatsen, Taabouni, Unuvar, Regeer, Proper

Match Preview

After coming within a whisker of crashing out in , the Netherlands face a tough battle to earn a quarter-final berth.

The 2019 U17 World Cup has not been kind to them, with a 3-0 loss against followed by a 3-1 defeat to , before sweeping USA aside to sneak through.

Nevertheless, they know that if they defeat Nigeria, they will be propelled into the quarter-final.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, following the loss to Australia, the Golden Eaglets will be keen to lay down a marker as the tournament reach its latter stages

“We’ll keep working hard to conquer Brazil because anything less than that won’t be accepted back home,” Peter Olawale told Goal.

With Garba in charge, Nigeria are aiming to build an international dynasty, nonetheless, they must find a solution to their shaky backline that has leaked in six goals in three games.