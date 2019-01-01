Nigeria U17 vs Hungary U17: When is the World Cup tie and how can I watch?
Nigeria begin their quest for a sixth U17 World Cup title when they take on Hungary in Saturday’s Group B opener.
The Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for the 2017 edition staged in India having failed to reach the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.
However, a fourth place finish at Tanzania 2019 cadet Afcon handed them a 12th appearance at the biennial football fiesta, and they will tackle the Magyars who are participating for the second time.
After scaling the Europeans’ hurdle, they will try Ecuador and Australia for size in a bid to reach the knockout phase.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm (West African Time) on Saturday, October 26. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|26/10/19
|22:00 pm GMT
|9:00 pm
|Nigeria U17 vs Hungary U17
|SuperSport 10
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Estadio Olimpico, Goiania
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
