Nigeria U17 vs Hungary U17: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Golden Eaglets square up against the Europeans in their first U17 Fifa World Cup clash of the 2019 edition

The 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup gets underway in on Saturday evening with facing Hungary in Goiania

The Magyars return to the competition after a 34-year hiatus, while the Golden Eaglets are back to the biennial football tournament after missing the event in 2017.

Hungary’s only meeting with Nigeria ended in a 3-1 defeat in the quarter-final of the 1985 edition with Billa Imoh netting a brace.

Both teams would be gunning for a crucial win to boost their chances of qualifying from a zone that has and .

Game Nigeria U17 vs Hungary U17 Date Saturday, October 26 Time 9pm WAT / 20.00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on SuperSport and will be streamed on the Fifa Youtube Channel

US TV channel Online stream SuperSport 10 Fifa Youtube

Online stream Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria U17 squad Goalkeepers Stephen, Jinadu, Oluwabusola Defenders Etim, Ikenna, Ibrahim, Edun Midfielders Tijani, Ojediran, Agba, Francis, Opeyemi, Said Forwards Adeniyi, Olusegun, Ubani, Olawale, Amoo, Jabaar, Nwachukwu, Bichi

Position Hungary U17 squad Goalkeepers Hegyi, Megyeri, Vaits Defenders Buna, Orosz, Balogh, Hosszu, Horvath Midfielders Posztobanyi, Kata, Majo, Kosznovszky, Komaromi, Barath, Ominger, Toth, Laszlo Forwards Zuigeber, Nemeth, Molnar, Mester

Despite finishing fourth at the 2019 U17 , Nigeria come to Brazil with the aspiration of lifting a record sixth title.

Garba Manu’s boys had good preparation coming to this championship, and they know that anything short of reaching the semi-final, at least, will be termed as a disaster judging by their exploits in the cadet competition.

The likes of Peter Olawale, Wisdom Ubani and Akinkunmi Amoo will be expected to step up a gear as the Golden Eaglets look to banish the disappointment of not qualifying for 2017.

“I am not good at making predictions but I am confident that we will get the result against Hungary,” Olawale told Goal.

“Our coaches have made us a solid unit and it doesn’t really matter who plays or who scores, we are a family and our ambition is to return back home as world champions.”

Hungary for their own part are making a second appearance on the global scene, albeit, taking part in the maiden edition staged in .

They come to Brazil as underdogs, but are capable of causing an upset as they are relatively unknown.

Coach Sandor Preisinger will be counting on players like Andras Nemeth, Peter Barath and Csaba Mester to wreak havoc against the five-time world champions.