Nigeria U17 send Women's World Cup qualifier warning to Guinea with Abuja Queens win

The Flamingos continued their preparations for their first round tie against the West African nation, with another friendly triumph

's U17 national women's team intensified their preparations for the U17 World Cup qualifiers with a 6-0 friendly victory over Abuja Queens on Saturday evening.

The Flamingoes are scheduled to face Guinea in the first round of the qualifying series next month and squared up against the Jos-based youth side to test their readiness after a two-week camp.

In their first friendly, Bankole Olowokere's ladies defeated U15 Mees Palace Academy 3-2 thanks to a brace from Yemisi Samuel and Chukwulem Kelechi at the Fifa Goal Project pitch, Abuja a week ago.

More teams

The national team began the contest on a high as they grabbed the lead through Yemisi Samuel eight minutes into the encounter before she added the second goal two minutes later.

However, the Abuja ladies profited from a defensive error to pull one back through Fatima Duniya in the 16th minute but the rampant Flamingos earned their third through Lawal Taiwo a minute later.

Samuel grabbed her hat-trick of the match three minutes later before Yina Adoo scored in the 26th minute to ensure the U17 national team gained a 6-0 lead at half time.

After the break, Flamingos could not replicate their high scoring form as Olowokere rejigged his squad and Hembafan Ayatsea scored at the death to wrap up a big win for the U17 girls.

The win will provide a huge boost for the Bankole Olowookere led U17 team as they continue their preparations for the Guinea clash next month.

Article continues below

Olowookere is expected to name his final squad in the coming days for the first leg tie set to be held in Conakry on Sunday, March 1 and the return leg in Nigeria a fortnight later.

PLAYERS INVITED TO U17 GIRLS CAMP

Augustina Unamba, Nelly Chukwuebuka, Damilola Amole, Nwacke Odinaka, Favour Edwin, Perpetua Osinachi, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Onumeze Shadrack, Linda, Nnaocha, Chinyere Kalu, Miracle Ohaneri, Precious Taiwo, Mary Nwakwolam, Chinyere Ihuoma, Idowu Kuku, Uluoma Onwere, Blessing Green, Maryam Abdulkabir, Motunrayo Yusuf, Olushola Shobowale, Deborah Abiodun, Amarachi Odoma, Esther Inyang, Rofiat Imuran, Ireti Eretan, Dahz Alvin, Foluke Opeyori, Esther Onyenezide, Damilola Oladipo, Ogechi James, Zepere Azama, Hannah Yusuf, Oluchi Okwara, Opeyemi Ajakaye, Kelechi Chukwumalem, Temilope Owoeye, Jumoke Alani and Yemisi Samuel.