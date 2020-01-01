Nigeria U17 girls to play Naija Ratels in friendly ahead of Guinea showdown

The Flamingos continue their bid to qualify for the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup by hosting the Kaduna side on Thursday

The U17 girl's side is set to face Naija Ratels in a local friendly match ahead of the first round, first leg of the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup qualifier against Guinea on March 1.

The Flamingos have earned a 3-2 win over U15 Mees Palace Academy before gaining a 6-1 victory over Abuja Queens last week.

The latest with the Nigeria Amateur Women's League side will be the third warm-up match for Bankola Olowookere's ladies since their resumption of camp in Abuja early this February.

Confirming the friendly, chairman of Naija Ratels, Paul Edeh disclosed his team are delighted with the privilege to play the Flamingos while assuring they will offer a tough challenge.

"We are playing against a side that is preparing for the World Cup qualifiers and such a game is always difficult," he told the media.

"I have no doubt that today's friendly would be a great test for the Flamingos. When we received the invitation from the team, we thought it is a game we have to play.

"My players are ready and want to exhibit what they have. The present coach of the team Olowokere Bankole is doing a great job and I am so positive we will get it right this time around.

"We should get a favourable result in Conakry and Nigeria.

"We urge football fans in Abuja to all come out to support both teams as they file out today against each other in a friendly."

The friendly game between the teams will take place on Thursday at the MKO Abiola Stadium practice pitch in Abuja by 4 pm.