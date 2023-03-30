Nigeria's Top Fan Quiz kicks off to win a Jack Daniel's VIP Watchalong Experience

GOAL & Jack Daniel's launch the Nigerian Top Fan Quiz to determine the winner of the VIP Watchalong Experience

As the greatest football league on earth resumes, we asked for the greatest football fans in Nigeria to enter our Nigeria's Top Fan Quiz to win the ultimate prize of a VIP Watchalong Experience brought to you by Jack Daniel's.

Thousands of entries later we've narrowed it down to four semi-finalists who will now go head-to-head in a quickfire football-related quiz format where the ultimate winner will walk away with the main prize and, of course, the title of Nigeria's Top Fan.

You can catch the Nigeria Top Fan Quiz on Facebook over the coming days. Good luck to our competitors as they go head-to-head for the ultimate prize of bringing four friends to one of Nigeria's hottest venues to watch the Premier League battle between Liverpool and Arsenal in VIP luxury!

You may have missed out on Nigeria's Top Fan Quiz for the main prize, but if you want to test your knowledge and see how you would have got on, here's an example of the quiz.

See how many questions you get right in 45 seconds. Start timing now!

How many matches does each Premier League team play in a season?

What is the nickname of Leicester City?

In which season did Liverpool last win the Premier League?

How many times have Arsenal won the Premier League?

With 260 goals, which player has scored the most in Premier League history?

From which team did Liverpool buy Darwin Nunez?

Which African player was the first to score 100 Premier League goals?

Scroll down for the answers to see how you did...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers

1. 38

2. The Foxes

3. 2019/20

4. Three

5. Alan Shearer

6. Benfica

7. Didier Drogba

Full Terms and Conditions