Nigeria to wrap up Women's World Cup preparations against Slovenian champions Pomurje

With a week to go before the showpiece in France, the West Africans are set to conclude their training plans against the Slovenians on Sunday

women's team will face Pomurje on June 2 to wrap up their preparations for next week's 2019 Women's World Cup in .

The development means the African champions' anticipated friendly clash with Slovakia women's team on the same day will no longer take place.

The Super Falcons began their final build-up to the competition on May 20 in and will take on the newly crowned Slovenian champions in Beltinci on Sunday.

Thomas Dennerby's side will depart their camp base in Bad Tatzmannsdorf at 2.30 pm for the match scheduled to commence at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Article continues below

On Tuesday, the African queens defeated Haladas Viktoria 5-1 in a friendly game at the Kiraly Sports Centre in Szombathely, Hungary.

After Sunday's match, the Super Falcons will jet out to France on Tuesday for the global showpiece.

Nigeria will begin their eighth Women's World Cup appearance against 1995 winners Norway on June 8 in .