Nigeria team news: Rangers’ Aribo handed debut against Ukraine as Osimhen leads the line

The midfielder will make his senior bow in the Super Eagles’ clash with the Europeans on Tuesday evening

’ Joe Aribo has been handed a senior debut in Tuesday’s international friendly with .

The 23-year-old was handed his first call-up by Gernot Rohr which will be against Andriy Shevchenko’s men.

Aribo is one of several changes made by Nigeria to the side which edged out 1-0 in their last outing.

With Rohr eager to take a look at as many players as possible heading into November’s qualifiers, those on the fringes of the fold have been given an opportunity to impress in Dnipro.

Red-hot Victor Osimhen will be hoping to stake a claim as Odion Ighalo’s replacement and has been handed a starting berth with Samuel Chukwueze.

Francis Uzoho will also be hoping to catch the eye in the goalkeeping department.

Alex Iwobi has impressed in his Nigeria outings to date and can prove he is deserving of the team’s NO. 10 role.

Article continues below

At the back, Semi Ajayi comes back in, while Jamilu Collins holds sway at left-back and Ola Aina gets the chance to stake a claim for a permanent shirt.

Nigeria team: Uzoho, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Collins, Etebo, Aribo, Kalu, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Osimhen