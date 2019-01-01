Nigeria team news: Rangers’ Aribo handed debut against Ukraine as Osimhen leads the line
Rangers’ Joe Aribo has been handed a senior Nigeria debut in Tuesday’s international friendly with Ukraine.
The 23-year-old was handed his first call-up by Gernot Rohr which will be against Andriy Shevchenko’s men.
Aribo is one of several changes made by Nigeria to the side which edged out Tunisia 1-0 in their last outing.
Quick switch! @NGSuperEagles XI vs @FFUKRAINE in Dnipro. Substitutes: Ezenwa, Onuachu, Moses, Maja, Dennis, Iheanacho, Esiti, Awaziem, Okoye, Idowu #SoarSuperEagles #UKRNGA #Team9jaStrong Updates via @NGSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/jW6lvIC0sn— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) September 10, 2019
With Rohr eager to take a look at as many players as possible heading into November’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, those on the fringes of the fold have been given an opportunity to impress in Dnipro.
Red-hot Victor Osimhen will be hoping to stake a claim as Odion Ighalo’s replacement and has been handed a starting berth with Samuel Chukwueze.
Francis Uzoho will also be hoping to catch the eye in the goalkeeping department.
Alex Iwobi has impressed in his Nigeria outings to date and can prove he is deserving of the team’s NO. 10 role.
At the back, Semi Ajayi comes back in, while Jamilu Collins holds sway at left-back and Ola Aina gets the chance to stake a claim for a permanent shirt.
Nigeria team: Uzoho, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Collins, Etebo, Aribo, Kalu, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Osimhen