Nigeria Super Eagles squad: Onyemaechi in as Peseiro rings changes, familiar face returns

Nigeria have announced their 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Guinea-Bissau.

WHAT’S HAPPENED? Jose Peseiro has announced Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Guinea-Bissau later this month.

The squad showcases the immense depth and quality of Nigeria’s options, with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze among the star attractions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Peseiro has opted to include several unfamiliar faces in the fold, with home-based duo Victor Sochima and Kingsley Aniagboso named as back-up options to No. 1 goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

With William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun among several defensive absentees, Daniel Bameyi and in-form Boavista defender Bruno Onyemaechi have been included among eight defenders in Peseiro’s squad.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS: While Nigeria are stocked in attack, with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Teremo Moffi and Ademola Lookman included as back-up options to Osimhen and Chukwueze, there may be some consternation among Super Eagles fans regarding some of the more prominent absentees.

There’s no place for in-form trio Gift Orban, Folarin Balogun or Chuba Akpom, with the latter pair both eligible for other international teams, although Paul Onuachu—struggling for form at Southampton—has been named.

WHAT NEXT? Nigeria have already taken control of their qualifying group with victories over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome e Principe, and currently lead the pool on six points.

They’re two ahead of Guinea-Bissau, their opponents in March, and could make sure of qualification if they dismiss the claims of the Djurtus home and away.

The pair are set to meet in Abuja on March 24, before the return match in Bissau on March 27.

FULL NIGERIA SUPER EAGLES SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars)

Defenders: Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (FC Ajax, Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal, Spain); Moses Simon (Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Southampton, England)