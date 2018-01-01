Nigeria stroll past Botswana to reach COPA Coca-cola final

Nigeria claimed a COPA Coca-Cola African Cup Final spot following a 5-0 thrashing of Botswana on Friday.

The west Africans served Botswana a humbling 5-0 defeat at the Nakuru high school in Kenya and advanced to battle for the title.

The Nigerian team was utterly dominant throughout the proceedings and ran riot against a Botswana side that were unable to cope with Nigeria’s silky attacking play.

The Nigerian side scored five goals with five different scorers showing the confidence running through the entire team, Gift Williams and brother Henry were on the scoresheet while Oghenetega James, Omodara Lekan and Muhammed Hussaini made up the remaining scorers.

"The players made it look easy but I don't think it was an easy game. They executed our game plan well, we scored some good goals and I am satisfied with both the performance and result,” said coach Gilbert Igwe.

In the other semi-final game, hosts Kenya overcame Zambia to set up a final showdown against Nigeria.



Nigeria and Kenya will compete for glory and silverware in the finals of the tournament on Saturday.