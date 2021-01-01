Nigeria striker Umotong on target for Lewes against Southampton

The Super Falcon found the back of the net again, but her effort could not save her side from crashing out of the FA Cup

Ini Umotong was on the scoresheet but Lewes were eliminated from the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the fourth round.

The Nigeria international had been nominated for the FA Women's Championship's Player of the Month award for March following her fine performances, when she scored four goals in all competitions so far.

Following her exploits, the 26-year-old was handed a starting role by Simon Parker and she went on to have a good game despite her side crashing of the competition against the visitors.

Sophia O'Rourke came close in the opening two minutes of the game as the Rooks made a bright start against Southampton at the Dripping Pan.

A poor challenge on Megan Mackey in the area gifted the hosts a penalty but Umotong was denied from the spot in the 35th minute.

However, the visitors eventually broke the deadlock when Georgie Freeland fired home from a free-kick shot six minutes from half-time.

After the restart, Georgia Timms headed a corner onto Umotong's path, offering the latter a chance to make up for her earlier miss, and she made no mistake with her equalising header 17 minutes into the second half.

Some 12 minutes from full-time, the hosts' dreams of advancing were dashed when Rachel Panting struck the winner for the visitors from long-range.

The defeat confirmed the elimination of Parker's side from the FA Cup as Southampton progressed to the fifth round of the competition.

Umotong featured for the entirety of the encounter and has now scored five goals in all competitions, and she will hope increase her tally for Lewes when they host Leicester City on April 25.