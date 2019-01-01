Nigeria striker Ajibade's assist key in Avaldsnes win over Roa

The 19-year-old shined in her 13th appearance to help her side return to winning ways on Saturday

Rasheedat Ajibade played an outstanding role in Avaldsnes’s 1-0 victory over Roa in their Norwegian Toppserien game on Saturday.

Before this, the hosts were smarting from back-to-back defeats to Klepp and Valerenga and they desperately aimed to head into the international break on a high.

And despite a 3-1 loss to Klepp recently, the Super Falcons young sensation grabbed a consolation goal for her Norwegian outfit.

At the Avaldsnes Idrettssenter, the visitors managed to force Lena Tyriberget's side to a goalless draw at half time.

However, Ajibade brilliantly set up Ylinn Tennebo to score the winner in the 60th minute and ensured Avaldsnes returned to winning ways.

The international, who was in action for the duration of the match, has now provided three assists and scored twice in 13 matches, although starting eight times this season.

Article continues below

The result means Avaldsnes are placed ninth with 15 points from 13 games and they will visit Fart after a two-week-long holiday on September 7.

Am for ever grateful over todays win and assist 🙏 ...its a been a tough week for ALVADSNES IL, loosing 2games in a row but rounding it up with a win before a short break... pic.twitter.com/AlIqdQuTvg — Rasheedat Ajibade (@Rasheedat08) August 24, 2019

But am glad to notify you all that am looking for my scoring boots⚽️🥅 , who ever finds it should please return it😭...I am ready to pay any amount 😜🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2638n905rA — Rasheedat Ajibade (@Rasheedat08) August 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old is one of only six foreign players invited by coach Thomas Dennerby for Nigeria's doubleheader against this week.

The FC Robo product is expected in Nigeria on Monday and will feature in the tie against the North Africans in Lagos on September 3.