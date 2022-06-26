Nigeria striker Osimhen reveals details of 'near-death' injury at Napoli that kept him out for two months

The Super Eagle had initially thought the injury was not serious but ended up spending more time than anticipated on the sidelines

Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has opened up on his nasty 'near-death' injury that kept him out of action for two months.

The 23-year-old was hurt in a Serie A match clash Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on November 21, a match Napoli lost 3-2.

The Super Eagle had initially thought the clash of heads was not bad and within two weeks he would be back in action, but it was not the case.

"That injury I had against Inter Milan was like a near-death injury. I am the only one that felt it, and I can only speak about how I felt because it was my face and body," Osimhen told Wazobia FM.

"But to be able to stand up without using the stretcher, walk out of the pitch on my own, then I knew that it was something I could handle.

"For me, as I got to the hospital, I told my doctor that I would be out for two weeks maximum."

The former Lille attacker went on to explain it was not as he had anticipated and had to get 18 screws in his face, which put him in severe pain.

"When the scan came out, I fractured many bones, which they had to remove and fix inside again," Osimhen continued.

"I have like 18 screws under my jaw. I went through a lot. A lot of sleepless nights. I could not sleep, I could not eat with the pain. But at the end of the day, I am a lion, and I know the kind of mentality I have.

"In my mind, I had already scheduled my return following the surgery."

Despite the challenge, Osimhen went on to score 14 goals in Serie A to help Napoli finish behind champions AC Milan, and second-placed Inter Milan to qualify for the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League.