Nigeria striker Ordega's goal inspires Shanghai's win at Wuhan

The 25-year-old scored her second goal in the Chinese top-flight as her side earned a crucial away win on Wednesday

Francisca Ordega was on target as Shanghai thrashed Wuhan 3-0 in a Chinese Women's encounter on Wednesday.

The international scored her first Chinese Women's Super League goal in a 1-1 draw with holders Dalian Quanjian on July 25.

At the Tazihu Football Centre, Wuhan was aiming to pip Shanghai for second spot but the visitors were the eventual victors.

The 25-year-old Super Falcons striker opened the scoring for the Hongkou Football Stadium outfit in the first half.

After the restart, Camilla and Yang Lina netted what was their first of the season to get on the scoresheet to seal the crucial away win.​

With her latest goal, Ordega has now scored three times in six games in the Chinese women's top-flight on her debut season.

The result means Shanghai are second on the table on superior goals despite being tied on 13 points with Wuhan from six games.

They will take on seventh-placed Guangdong Meizhou in their outstanding match scheduled to be held on August 28.