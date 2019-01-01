Nigeria striker Ordega shines as Changchun hold Shanghai

The Nigerian's assist helped her Chinese side gain the lead before they were eventually held by the hosts on Monday

Fransisca Ordega's assist helped Shanghai secure a 1-1 draw against Changchun Zhuoyue in a Chinese Women's encounter on Monday.

Prior to the encounter, Shanghai were looking to reduce the 11-point gap with leaders Jiangsu Suning following their 3-0 win at Wuhan Chedu Jiangda last Thursday.

Changchun, on their own part, were aiming to improve on their 0-0 draw at Beijing Phoenix last week, in a bid to retake the second spot.

The visitors went in front early enough when Miao Siwen scored her fifth goal of the season off Ordega's assist just 10 minutes into the match.

Article continues below

However, Long Chen scored in the 53rd minute as the hosts settled for a share of the spoils at the Development Area Stadium.

#CWSL | Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 1-1 Shanghai Shengli



Miao Siwen's fifth goal of the season for the visitors was cancelled out by a second half strike from Long Chen as Changchun and Shanghai shared the points in the opening fixture of the second half of the season. pic.twitter.com/x62MTRxlB0 — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 19, 2019

#CWSL | The opener for Shanghai. Yang Lina to @OrdegaF who assists Miao Siwen in the area. The midfielder beats Li Xueyan with a simple finish. pic.twitter.com/N2b9iI5Jof — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 19, 2019

#CWSL | And the Changchun's goal. Shot from distance by Ren Guixin who the goalkeeper cannot save. Long Chen is there on rebound to level the score in the start of the second half. pic.twitter.com/gGc7Z3bgAE — China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 19, 2019

Ordega, who featured for the duration, has now made three assists and scored thrice in seven outings for Shanghai on her debut season in China.

The result keeps Shanghai in second with 14 points from six matches and they will face leaders Jiangsu Suning on August 25.