Nigeria striker Ordega: France are not a threat to our Women's World Cup hopes

The Shanghai forward is backing her side when they face the hosts in their crunch game on Monday

Francisca Ordega has backed the women's team to silence the French at Roazhon Park on Monday.

The Super Falcons are in contention for a place in the Last 16 but must avoid defeat to the hosts, Les Bleues who already booked their ticket to the next round.

The former Washington Spirit forward, who was part of an 8-0 loss to last year, believes they have the quality to get the needed result this time.

"I believe in this team because we have a lot of good quality players," Ordega told the media.

"We have a lot of young upcoming players and experienced players and a lot of professionals in the team. So we have a good opportunity and I believe that we can go past the group stage because of our strength.

"We have a lot of good, speedy players like me or Oshoala and Oparanozie upfront, so if we can take our chances I think we have a very good chance, that is what I believe.

"I think they [France] are good. I've played against [Amandine] Henry while I was in the USA and every time I played against her team, I always score.

"I respect them individually and as a team but I don't see any of them as a threat neither do any of my teammates. We are not scared of France at all."

Ordega, who was voted Nigeria's Queen of the Pitch 2018 will aim to inspire the Super Falcons to the Round of 16.