Nigeria striker Oparanozie scores for Dijon against Stade Reims

The Super Falcons forward found the back of the net again, although her side crumbled to their hosts in Reims

Desire Oparanozie was on the scoresheet despite Dijon bowing 2-1 to Stade Reims in Saturday’s French D1 Arkema encounter.

The Nigeria international had grabbed her sixth assist of the season, with her effort ensuring a 2-0 victory at Le Havre two weeks ago.

Following her fine performance, the 27-year-old made her 14th start of the season for Yannick Chandioux's team and she made a fantastic contribution again, despite her side crashing to the hosts.

In a quest for a second consecutive win, Yannick Chandioux's team made a promising start, although it was Amandine Miquel's side that earned the opener through Noemie Carage's 13th-minute own goal.

The hosts, seeking a four-game winning streak, doubled their advantage when Rachel Corboz set up Melissa Gomes from the right flank to beat goalkeeper Mylene Chavas in the 30th minute.

However, the visitors started a fightback in the contest when Magou Doucoure teed up Oparanozie to pull one back nine minutes from half-time, but that was not enough to save her side from the defeat.

The defeat left Dijon in the eighth position on the French women's top-flight table after gathering 23 points from 19 games this season.

Article continues below

Oparanozie, who was in action from start to finish, has now scored fives times and provided six assists in all competitions for Dijon this term, while Moroccan Salma Amani was an unused substitute.

On the other hand, victorious Reims were without the services of Cameroon internationals Marie Aurelle Awona and Easther Mayi Kith, following their involvements in the Olympic Games playoff in Turkey.

The Nigerian will hope to keep up her fine form in the final third when Dijon face Chiamaka Nnadozie's Paris FC in their next tie on May 8.