Nigeria striker Oparanozie continues goalscoring form in Guingamp draw with Dijon

The forward notched his third goal in three consecutive games but the effort was not enough to earn her side a win at home

Desire Oparanozie was on target in Guingamp's 1-1 draw with Dijon in Saturday’s French women's top-flight game.

After scoring in successive matches against Paris FC and Montpellier respectively, the 25-year-old maintained their form against the visitors at the Stade du Centre de Formation.

Oparanozie, who was making her eighth league appearance for Fredric Biancalani’s ladies this season, fired her side in front with just nine minutes into the match.

However, Luna Gevitz struck seven minutes later to deny the hosts a third win of the season as both teams ended the game by sharing the spoils.​

The Nigeria international, who lasted the duration of the match along with Cameroon's Jeannette Yango, has now scored three goals on the bounce for Guingamp in eight matches this term.​

The draw means Guingamp remain fifth on the French women's log with 15 points and they host Stade de Reims on December 14.

