Nigeria striker Umotong signs one-year contract extension with Brighton

The 25-year-old was offered a contract extension following her impressive role in the team’s topflight survival last term

Ini Umotong has penned a one-year contract extension with , keeping her at the English Women’s outfit until the summer of 2020.

The international joined the WSL side from Oxford United in 2017 on a two-year deal with an option of a 12-month extension which expired this summer.

She deservedly earned a new deal with her superb role in the relegation escape of Hope Powell’s side last season, scoring two goals in 20 outings.

The 25-year-old forward is one of the 17 players retained by coach Powell as the English former international aims to better their last season’s ninth-place finish this term.

“All of these players deserve their places in the squad, after coping well with the increased demands of the Women’s Super League," Powell told the club website.

“They have all shown the hunger to compete at the top level, and I am very much looking forward to working with them in pre-season.

“With the introduction of and Hotspur to the division, it is set to be an even tougher task, and all the players and staff need to be ready for what lies ahead.”

Having pledged her future to the Seagulls, the English raised Nigerian will be eager to repay Powell’s trust with a better scoring record in the new domestic season.

Brighton are back to training in a build-up for the 2019/20 women’s topflight season and they will open their league campaign at on September 8.