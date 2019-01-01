Nigeria striker Ihezuo leads Henan Huishang past Guangdong Meizhou

The 22-year-old grabbed a brace to help her side record back-to-back win at the Henan Provincial Stadium on Saturday.

Chinwendu Ihezuo scored twice in Henan Huishang’s 4-0 victory over Guangdong Meizhou in a Chinese Women's game on Saturday.

The 22-year-old forward, who has been in dazzling form since teaming up with Henan in April, scored her second league brace of the season.

Before this, Ihezuo had scored twice in her side's 5-1 thrashing of Dalian Quanjian at the Dalian Olympic Sports Centre last week.

The international opened the scoring just eight minutes into the match before hitting her brace four minutes later.

After the restart, Lou Jiahui scored her sixth and seventh goal of the season to wrap up the victory for the Henan at the Henan Provincial Stadium.​

#CWSL | Henan Huishang 4-0 Guangdong Meizhou Huijun



Lou Jiahui and Chinwendu Ihezuo both scored twice to give another three points to Henan in the opening match of the 9th Week. Jiahui has now 7 goals in the League and is the topscorer along Tabitha Chawinga (Jiangsu Suning). pic.twitter.com/bF8cq7F0MM — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) August 24, 2019

The former BIIK Kazygurt has now scored five goals in nine outings for Henan this season.

Beside Ihezuo, her Nigerian compatriot Onome was also in action for the duration of the match as they secured their third win of the season.

The win moves Henan to fifth on the Chinese Women's Super League log with 10 points from nine matches this season.