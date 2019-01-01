Nigeria striker Francisca Ordega opens goal account in China
Francisca Ordega scored her first goal for Shanghai in their 1-1 draw with Dalian Wuanjian in Wednesday's China Women's Super League encounter.
The Nigeria international made an impressive debut for the Chinese outfit as her assist was key in their 5-2 win against Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue in their opening match.
Having bowed 1-0 to Tabitha Chawinga's Jiangsu Suning, Shanghai were hoping to bounce back to winning ways in front of the home fans at the expense of the defending champions.
Ordega fired the home side in front in the first half but Li Xiang's second-half effort ensured the contest ended in a stalemate.
The draw leaves Shanghai with four points from three games in the fifth position, while holders Dalian with just one point are eighth.
#CWSL | Shanghai Shenhua 1-1 Dalian— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) July 24, 2019
The current champion Dalian got their first point and also their first goal of the season in the encounter against Shanghai. The midfielder Li Xiang saved one point to the visitors after a Francisca Ordega’s opener. pic.twitter.com/7VKbD9w8FL