Nigeria striker Ebere Orji's strike not enough as Linkopings bow to Vittsjo

The Nigeria international scored her sixth goal this term as Olof Unogard’s team unbeaten run was halted by Vittsjo

Ebere Orji was on the scoresheet in Linkopings' 2-1 defeat by Vittsjo in Sunday’s Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter.

The 27-year-old striker was afforded her 15th appearance in the division and shone, although her effort was not enough to help her side maintain their unbeaten run in the competition.

Having last scored in a 2-2 draw at Pitea on July 15, the international was keen to make a difference for her side against Vittsjo, with her third consecutive appearance as a substitute.

After a goalless first half, Mie Leth Jans broke the deadlock as she opened the scoring for the visitors 11 minutes after the restart.

Linkopings, however, failed to find a breakthrough as Nigerian Uchenna Kanu's effort in the 73rd minute went inches wide.

In a bid for a comeback, Olof Unogard brought on Orji as a replacement for Johanna Alm five minutes later and the Nigerian scored the equaliser to end her 11-match drought in the 84th minute.

While Linkopings were almost assured of a point, Leth Jans then struck inside injury time to hand Vittsjo the maximum points.

Orji featured for the last 27 minutes during which she netted her sixth goal of the season on her 15th appearances this season, while compatriot Kanu was in action from the start to finish.

The defeat leaves Linkopings in the fourth position on the log with 26 points from 16 games - four behind third-placed Kristianstad.

Having tasted their first defeat in five matches, Linkopings will aim to return to winning ways when they visit Uppsala in the next game.