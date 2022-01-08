Nigeria striker Dennis likely to be out of Watford’s FA Cup clash against Leicester City while missing Afcon

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has hinted striker Emmanuel Dennis should miss their trip to face Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

According to the Hornets manager, the 24-year-old Nigeria international, who has been a revelation since joining Premier League side from Club Brugge, picked up an injury during the team’s 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

“Emmanuel took a kick in the match against Tottenham and I prefer to preserve him for the next matches. It is not too serious,” the 70-year-old Italian manager told the club’s official website.

“I preserve him, he will start to train with us all week and he will be ready.”

During the Tottenham game, Dennis was substituted at the start of the second half.

The club also gave an injury update of Nigeria defender Peter Etebo and Nicolas Nkoulou of Cameroon by stating: “Peter Etebo [quad] and Nicolas Nkoulou [hamstring] continue to work on their long-term injuries, while Imran Louza, Adam Masina, Ismaila Sarr, and William Troost-Ekong are away with their national teams.”

On Friday, Dennis was crowned Watford’s winner of both the Stake Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for December.

Dennis was voted the Player of the Month by the club’s supporters and also claimed the Goal of the Month prize after his wonder strike against West Ham United at Vicarage Road on December 28.

He was among the players named in the provisional squad for Nigeria ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday but he could not travel to represent his country after Watford refused to release him.

The Super Eagles are pooled in Group D of the competition alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan and they will open their campaign with a game against the Pharaohs at Roumde Adjia Stadium on Tuesday.