Nigeria's Oshoala: Champions League final goal was a big achievement

The 24-year-old welcomed the accolades for her performances after excelling with the Spanish giants

Asisat Oshoala has thanked in the wake of her memorable loan spell in Europe.

Oshoala left English outfit Ladies in February 2017 for Chinese champions Dalian Quanjian.

With the Chinese Women's in off-season, the maiden BBC Women's Footballer of the Year made a return to Europe, joining the Spanish giants on a loan in January.

In , the three-time African Women's Player of the Year enjoyed impressive performances during her brief outing, scoring eight goals in 11 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old featured in only the last three minutes but she managed to net a late consolation goal in the Blaugranes' 4-1 loss to in Budapest.

Having become the first African to play and score in the Uefa Women's final, the FC Robo product admits she is proud of her big achievement.

"This is a big achievement and I am very proud despite the defeat," Oshoala told BBC Sport.

"To also become the first Nigerian and first Barcelona player to score in the final is something I really appreciate.

"As a female footballer this is the stuff of dreams and something you can only imagine, but I thank God and FC Barcelona for making me fulfil this."

Oshoala is expected to join 's women's team fold in for a closed-door camp for two weeks ahead of next month's Fifa Women's World Cup.