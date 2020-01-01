Nigeria striker Adule scores as Eibar subdue Racing Santander

The Nigeria forward continued to fire on all cylinders as her effort inspired Iker Dorronsoro's side to secure another win

Charity Adule scored her ninth goal of the season as overcame Racing Santander 3-2 in Sunday's Reto Iberdrola game.

The Nigerian had scored eight goals in her previous 13 matches, with her last winner in Eibar's 1-0 win over Parquesol on January 19.

Eibar made a poor start to the contest as the visitors gained an early lead after just two minutes through Silva but Ruth Álvarez brought the hosts back into the mix with her effort two minutes later.

In the seventh minute, Adule found the back of the net to ensure her side claimed the lead for the first time in the match against Racing.

After the restart, Melanie fired the visitors back on track with an equaliser in the 62nd minute but Mar netted the winner three minutes later for Dorronsoro's side.

The 26-year-old, who was in action for 72 minutes, has now scored nine goals in 13 matches this season for Eibar.

The win takes Eibar to third on the Reto Iberdrola log with 43 points from 21 games and they will visit Friol in their next tie on March 1.