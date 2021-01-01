Nigeria Sport Minister Dare urges Super Eagles not to underestimate Benin

The three-time African champions have been assured the full support of their fans back home as they take on the Squirrels in a Afcon qualifier

Nigeria Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has urged the Super Eagles not to underestimate the Republic of Benin on Saturday.

The Squirrels will take on the Super Eagles in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game at Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo.

Nigeria lead the Group L table with eight points from four games and victory over the hosts will seal their place at the continental finals.

Dare, who lamented the disappointing performances of the Super Eagles against Sierra Leone in November, assured the three-time African champions of support and encouraged them to aim for a win in the encounter.

“Nigerians are solidly behind you as you take on the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a Nations Cup qualifier,” Dare said in a statement.

"The match is important, hence you must put in your best to ensure victory. You started the series well, so you have a duty to finish well and pick a ticket for the Nations Cup.

"No match comes easy, there are no minnows, so don't underrate your opponents because football is unpredictable.

"I urge you to be inspired by the Nigerian spirit of excellence by soaring like the great Eagles you are."

Meanwhile, Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has promised to produce his very best to ensure the Super Eagles secure victory against Benin.

"It is not going to be easy but I'm not promising anything but I strongly believe that we are going to come out victorious in those games,” Iheanacho told Channel TV.

“Me personally I am going to do my best to make sure that we win. so we are all ready, we are working really hard to make sure that we win the games.

The three-time African champions last failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 and also missed the previous edition in 2015.

Article continues below

After the Benin game, Nigeria will take on Lesotho in their final qualifying game at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in Egypt, behind winners Algeria and Senegal.