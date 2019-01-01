Nigeria and South Africa rekindle rivalry in China as Henan Huishang face Beijing Phoenix

On Wednesday, players from the African nations go head to head in a Chinese Women's Super League encounter

duo of Onome Ebi and Chiwendu Ihezuo's Henan Huishang will battle Beijing Phoenix's duo of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo on Wednesday.

Going into the encounter, Henan were second on the log with four points from two games, while Beijing are fourth with three points from similar Chinese Women's matches.

Last year, the Nigerian duo celebrated in as the Super Falcons defeated Banyana Banyana's duo in the final to win the African Women's Cup of Nations title.

However, Kgatlana overshadowed the Nigerian pair as she claimed the Golden Ball and Golden Boot of the tournament, scoring five goals.

Ebi, who is the reigning Nigerian Women's Footballer of the Year on a record fifth appearance at the Women's World Cup alongside Ihezuo helped the Super Falcons to the Last 16 in .

On the other hand, Kgatlana who is the reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year starred with Motlhalo for Banyana's maiden appearance at the global stage this summer.

As the hosts, Ebi and Ihezuo who has scored a goal in two games will be eager to ensure their side extend their unbeaten top-flight run to three successive games.

While Kgatlana, who has scored twice in two games, with Mothlalo will be looking to avoid a defeat to the Nigerians when they visit the Henan Provincial Stadium.