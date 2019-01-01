Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana qualify for 2019 All African Games

Teams that s will participate in the fifth edition of the football event in Morocco.

African champions Nigeria, runners-up South Africa and Ghana have qualified for the 2019 All African Games women’s football tournament billed for Morocco.

They will be joined by last edition's finalist Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Zambia and Algeria - all of whom competed at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

This follows the decision of Caf to issue qualification ticket to the teams at Ghana 2018 instead of a qualifying tournament earlier expected to be held from February to April 2019.

Confirming this, NFF secretary general, Sanusi Muhammed said:" We [Nigeria] and other teams at Ghana [2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations] have qualified for the tournament in Morocco."

To this end, the chances of Morocco participating as hosts of the eight-nation football event hangs in the balance following Caf's directives.

The tournament, which will be the fifth edition of the continental showpiece for women is scheduled to be held from August 23 to September 3, 2019 in Brazzaville, Congo.

The event will take place a month after Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon might have represented Africa at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France scheduled from June 7 to July 7.

Ghana are the defending champions after they defeated Cameroon 1-0 through Portia Boakye’s late strike at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in Brazzaville in 2015.