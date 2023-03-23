Nigeria U23 coach Salisu Yusuf is optimistic his team can defeat Guinea on Tuesday to qualify for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco.

Nigeria U23 drew 0-0 with Guinea U23

The game was played in Nigeria

Yusuf discusses team's chances of qualifying for Afcon

WHAT HAPPENED: The 10-man U23 team was held to a goalless draw by Guinea on Wednesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

It was a game the fans had expected the hosts to at least get a positive outcome considering the fact that they were playing at home, but spoils were shared.

Yusuf is however optimistic his team can get a positive outcome when the two nations meet for a second leg in the next six days.

WHAT HE SAID: "If we are focused and have a positive mindset to go there and win, we can win because it is football. When you do the right thing, and convert your goalscoring opportunities, you can win even away," Yusuf told the media.

"The most important thing is we didn't lose here because they had two shots on goal which was very critical but I thank God the defenders were up to it. I still believe we can still qualify if we work extra hard.

"We expected to win. Naturally, we are disappointed with the result but it is not the end of the world. I believe that we can correct the mistakes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The team was hurriedly assembled a few days ahead of the game and it explains why it was difficult for them to show cohesion and deliver.

Yusuf has a task to ensure he sharpens his attack to stand a chance of making it to the finals.

WHAT NEXT: The Nigeria U23 team have no option but win away at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco to qualify.