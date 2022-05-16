Nigeria’s Awcon 2022 provisional squad confirmed: Waldrum names Barcelona’s Oshoala and Ajibade

Coach Randy Waldrum has announced his provisional 32-woman squad for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations with prominent inclusions like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, captain Onome Ebi, and Paris FC’s Chiamaka Nnadozie.

CSKA Moscow striker Francisca Ordega, Wuhan Chegu Jianghan’s Desire Oparanozie and the duo of Osinachi Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre made the cut alongside Rita Chikwelu as well as Deportivo La Coruna’s Charity Adule.

Edo Queens’ Suliat Abideen and Ugochi Emenayo of Konak Belediyespor Izmir are surprise inclusions, with Waldrum opting for just four local-based professionals.

The squad will embark on two-weeks of intensive training where the final squad for the North African country would be selected.

The West Africans are making their 14th appearance at the biennial African showpiece since making their debut in 1991 – where they emerged as African champions.

They have been crowned as African champions on 11 occasions. They also emerged as winners of their last appearance – where they beat South Africa on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For Morocco 2022, they have been paired in Group C alongside Banyana Banyana, Burundi and Botswana. The Super Falcons will commence their campaign against South Africa on July 4 at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

Four days later, they will try the Zebras for size before squaring up against Burundi on July 10.

This year's finals will double as the African qualifiers for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup which is set to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

NIGERIA PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Rita Akarekor (Nasarawa Amazons); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA)

Defenders: Opeyemi Sunday (Edo Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ugochi Emenayo (Konak Belediyespor Izmir, Turkey); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Amanda Uju Mbadi (Atasehir Belediyespor, Turkey); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Charity Adule (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Suliat Abideen (Edo Queens)

Forwards: Anam Imo (Pitea IF, Sweden); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Meizhou Hakka Club, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain)