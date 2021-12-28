Nigeria’s Afcon squad: The Good, The Bad & The Uncertain

With the sun still setting on Gernot Rohr’s Nigeria departure, there was a keen interest in seeing Augustine Eguavoen’s selection for the imminent Africa Cup of Nations.

The feedback has been mostly positive since the 28-man group was revealed last week, drowning out some of the reservations that accompanied the release of the squad as Nigeria chase a fourth Afcon crown.

In this feature, GOAL consider some of the positives from the selection and take a look at potential loopholes in Eguavoen’s squad.

The Good

Aside from the fact that Victor Osimhen will feature at the competition with the aid of a protective mask, the inclusions of in-form trio Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq Umar undoubtedly caught the eye.

Having asked for greater involvement for all three after strong starts to the campaign, Nigerians got their wish and the added firepower in the final third can only be a positive thing for the West African giants.

While some may posit their inexperience at this level could count against them, Eguavoen and his crew will show faith in the frontmen who have netted a combined 24 times in league football in 2021/22 so far if need be.

The Bad

It may seem like a contradiction to suggest this, but there is a feeling the imbalance of the squad could cause problems in the middle of the park.

With an attack comprising 10 forwards and nine defenders, having only five midfield men raises obvious concerns.

A closer inspection of the bodies in that position reflects the inclusion of Chidera Ejuke, who is unlikely to play in that position at the finals.

Indeed, the Super Eagles have only four natural midfield options in reality — Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Nwakali — which appears insufficient on the face of it, especially as the attack seems overblown.

Of course, the continued involvement of Ahmed Musa and the return of Odion Ighalo have drawn criticism and you wonder if either or both should have been left out to beef up Eguavoen’s options in the middle.

The Uncertain

Without a doubt, the greatest concern is Osimhen who has not played a game since suffering a facial injury against Inter Milan in November.

The absence of match action in the last month is far from ideal for the attacker whose sharpness may have been blunted in the last few weeks.

In goal, Maduka Okoye has endured a mixed second year in the Eredivisie and a shortage of clean sheets and a recent injury mean the nation’s number one does not come into Afcon in the best shape.

The lack of trust in the alternatives suggest the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper will surely continue between the sticks in Cameroon in his debut tournament as Super Eagles’ number one.

At the back, the recent performances of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun have triggered doubts over the logic in sticking to ‘Oyibo Wall’ in Cameroon despite the drop off in their displays.

It remains to be seen how Eguavoen approaches the potentially tricky situations, but drastic alterations at a major tournament are improbable.